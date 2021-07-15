Y: The Last Man Teaser Released by FX

✖

The first teaser for one of FX on Hulu's most highly-anticipated series has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the streaming channel debuted the first teaser trailer for Y: The Last Man, the long-awaited adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series of the same name. While the teaser doesn't showcase any actual footage (snippets of which have made their way into various FX sizzle reels in recent months), it does convey the series' unique concept in an interesting cinematic.

They were all gone… except one. #YTheLastMan premieres September 13. Streaming exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/JboPVhU7kq — Y: The Last Man (@Y_FXonHulu) July 15, 2021

A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Adapted from the Vertigo Comics series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series has had a decades-long trek to being adapted into live-action. A film version of Y: The Last Man was in the works from 2007 to 2014, with FX developing a small-screen version of the project beginning in 2015. Michael Green and Aida Croal initially served as showrunners, with The Eternals and Dunkirk star Barry Koeghan initially set to play Yorick. FX parted ways with Green and Croal over "creative differences" in April of 2019, and Schnetzer was recast in the titular role later that year. Production on the series was shut down in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in October.

Y: The Last Man premieres on FX on Hulu on Monday, September 13th.