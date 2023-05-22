Yellowjackets Star Teases "Insane" Season Finale

Season 2 of Yellowjackets has had no shortage of wild turns, but with just one episode remaining, things are going to get even crazier. According to series star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays teen Taissa, the upcoming Season 2 finale is going to be insane in both the 1996 wilderness timeline and in the present-day timeline. Brown specifically said that the final five minutes of the episode will be particularly wild — and she's eager to see how fans react online to what happens in both timelines.

"The finale is insane. There's something humongous that happens in the adult timeline that I'm curious to see how people are going to react. It's going to be an emotional response," Brown told Cinemablend. "And the same for the '96 timeline. Literally both timelines the last 5 minutes of the show everything gets f-cked. So, I can't wait to go on Twitter and Reddit and see what people have to say about both twists. Because both are f-cked."

While that's a pretty tantalizing — and spoiler-free — tease, fans do have plenty of theories about where the Season 2 finale will take them, and plenty of questions as well. While this week's episode, "It Chooses", answered the burning question about Javi's fate, there's still the mystery of who Pit Girl will end up being. On top of that, the episode ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with Lottie putting poison in a cup as the adult survivors played a twisted sort of roulette for the wilderness again with one of the survivors set to be a sacrifice — and plenty of viewers are concerned it could be adult Van who is the next to go.

Other cast members have also teased a wild season finale.

Series star Melanie Lynskey has also previously teased that the season finale will be emotional and have crazy developments — especially in the 1996 storyline.

"Oh, God, how do I answer this?" Lynskey said when asked about the Season 2 finale. "I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional. It's a good episode. It's a really good episode. It's just… it's sad. It's also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it's crazy."

Series newcomer Nicole Maines has also teased that Season 2 will go a bit "off the rails" in a previous interview, though Maines was more specifically talking about things with her character, Lisa, as well as adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) and adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

"I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly," Maines said about the dynamic between Lisa, Nat, and Lottie. "But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, 'We brought it back with us,' You throw whatever it is on top of that [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley involved."

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.