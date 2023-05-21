Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale Preview Teases Grim Choice

After what might be the series' darkest turn yet in this week's episode, "It Chooses," the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets is right around the corner and with just one episode left, it seems that history may be repeating for the survivors. Showtime has released a new preview for "Storytelling", the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets and in it, suggests that the ramifications of that surprising death will be felt not only in the wilderness, but in the present-day as well with the adult survivors in a position of having to either submit or run. You can check it out for yourself below. (Also, warning, there will be spoilers for this week's "It Chooses" beyond this point as well.)

This week's episode saw the survivors in the wilderness come to the realization that they are going to have to eat one of their own in order to survive. It's a realization that leads them to draw cards to determine who will be the unlucky victim and it's Natalie that draws the Queen of Hearts. However, Javi attempts to help her by trying to usher her to where he hid while he was missing but before they can escape, the ice cracks beneath his feet and he falls into the lake. The rest of the survivors convince Natalie to let the young man drown, telling her that the wilderness made its choice.

From the looks of things in the preview, the adult survivors in the present-day find themselves making a similar choice among themselves to satisfy the wilderness, though adult Nat definitely thinks this is a very bad idea and understandably so. Sophie Thatcher, who plays young Natalie, recently explained that Javi's death is the beginning of the character's breakdown and what makes her who she is in the present-day storyline.

"You're like, 'Okay, so this is why she's so f-cked up,' Thatcher told The Hollywood Reporter. "That feeling that I was waiting for and I kept talking about waiting for was connecting the dots between the two. It always felt like younger Nat, out of everybody, had her shit together. And I think this, Javi's death, is the beginning of the unfolding of Natalie. She's always bene focused on survival and so determined. But this kind of taints her morality, and she becomes selfish. And it makes her just a different person."

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.