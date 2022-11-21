Yellowstone Star Says We'll See Another Side of Beth in Season 5

Dutton is going to go through some changes in the new season of Yellowstone. The beloved character is now getting into politics, thanks to John's election as Governor of Montana, but the future of Season 5 will be bringing other challenges to Beth's character. She'll have to "squirm out" of some difficult situations, according to star Kelly Reilly, giving audiences a chance to see Beth without her usual level of power or control.

"This season we start off with the world of dad becoming governor and Beth reluctantly being his chief of staff. And seeing how Beth handles that is fun," Reilly told Yahoo about Season 5.. "And Beth gets herself into a little bit of a situation that is not her best self. And we get to see Beth squirm out of a few things, which I don't think we've really seen that before. We always see Beth winning. There's an unraveling this season, which was really nice to play because it's not sustainable. And to see the cracks is what I'm interested in. And then you see her double down into that fierceness again. And she really does feel like a wild animal sometimes and so in touch with that primal instinct. She's the one that says, 'Kill or be killed.' She really has that mentality of some warrior in battle. It's that high stakes for her and it's very black or white whose side you're on. There's all of that."

"And then later on in the season I get to shift gears a little bit or she gets to experience maybe what life could be like if things were simpler and what happiness could be like for her," she added.

Reilly went on to say that Beth's story in Season 5 is some of her favorite story she's had the chance to experience since being on Yellowstone, especially since it involves more of her character on the ranch.

"I don't want to give too much away, but it really is my favorite stuff that I've shot on the show so far because I get to be out of the suit and out of the heels and really get my chaps on and get out and get real dirty underneath my nails," Reilly continued. "And I love riding, I'm a big horse woman and I get to experience Montana on the back of a horse as Beth. And that's really nice and it becomes something that she really, really enjoys."

