A Yellowstone Food Line is Coming to Stores

Soon, you’ll be able to eat like the Dutton family does on the Yellowstone ranch. Paramount Consumer Products and FoodStory Brands recently announced the launch of a new, Yellowstone inspired line of “elevated Western cuisine” that will let fans of the popular Paramount Network series enjoy “the rustic, authentic experience of the Yellowstone universe.” Product rollouts have already begun and are expected to continue over the course of the rest of the year.

“Yellowstone has an exceptional culinary point of view with authentic Western cuisine, and I’m excited to share it with our fans,” Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau who is both head of the show’s craft services and also appears on the series as the Dutton family chef, said in a statement (via Parade).

The product lineup will cover a wide range of categories. The current product lineup includes coffee blends, seasonings and rubs, and chili with more products — including meat snacks, smoked meats, breakfast meats and more — set to roll out in the future. You can check out the currently available lineup at eatyellowstone.com. The coffee is currently also available at Kroger while the chili started hitting Walmart shelves this month. The seasonings and rubs are also available at Walmart and Kroger, along with Amazon, H.E.B., Jewel-Osco, and selected Safeway and Albertsons locations.

“Our mission is to bring the best stories to life in food, and rarely does an entertainment brand authentically belong in nearly every category in the grocery store, from meat snacks, to coffee, to seasonings, smoked meats, chili, and beyond,” Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of business development at FoodStory Brands, said. “With the products that FoodStory Brands and our partners are developing, Yellowstone has the potential to be the first entertainment property to transcend TV and become a major cross-category food and beverage brand for years to come.”

What’s Going on With Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Season 5 of Yellowstone went on hiatus earlier this year. Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on new episodes has not yet started. However, series star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, recently said that fans can expect the remaining episodes to focus on many of the series’ core themes of love and family.

“Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that’s a huge theme in the show,” Grimes said. “With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it’s because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters.”

He went on to explain that it’s within those themes where all the “juicy drama” is.

“That’s sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team,” he said. “There’s no right team or wrong team, it’s just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what’s best for their own.”