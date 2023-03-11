Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner to Host New "Wild West" Docuseries

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is set to host a new docuseries about the "Wild West" for History Channel. According to ET, the eight-episode series is set to explore the myths and cliches about the west and is described as featuring various perspectives that "capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure, and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape our country today." Costner will executive produce along with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. The series has a working title of simply The West.

"I am in love with history. I love the rich, heroic, and harrowing stories of the West. The people and their stories have always held a fascination for me, but there's an urgency today to put those times and the men and women who we think we know in perspective, in the context of their times, without judgement," said Costner in a statement. "This particular West project is significant for me as it marks a return to The History Channel, the home of my first foray into television with the Hatfields & McCoys, and an opportunity to partner with the legendary biographer and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who so artfully weaves together important stories that are at once expansive, intimate and true."

The History Channel describes the series as being told through characters, historical archives, and expert interviews to create a portrait of the American frontier from the literal trailblazers to the law enforcers and bloody battles for both land and freedom.

"Kevin Costner's body of work on the American West has defined him as one of the finest storytellers of this genre and of our time," said Goodwin in a statement. "What a privilege it is for my partner Beth Laski and I to collaborate with Kevin and his team and our trusted colleagues at The History Channel and Radical Media to portray with authenticity and accuracy a sweeping and nuanced portrait of the American West and its people, places and movements at this pivotal time in American history."

The announcement of The West comes at an interesting time for Costner. Recently reports and rumors have been swirling that the actor's future with Paramount Network's Yellowstone could be coming to an end, with the actor reportedly only willing to work for one week on the second half of Season 5 of the widely popular series. Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, has said that the claim is "ridiculous".

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer said. "It's ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin and is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

