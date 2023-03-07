Keanu Reeves Would Be Open to Appearing on Yellowstone

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves is open to making an appearance on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. Speaking with ET Canada, Reeves was asked if he'd ever be interested in appearing in a "surprise role" in something like the Kevin Costner-starring series and the actor made it seem like the series is something that he'd be excited to take on, remarking that he'd "love" to take on the genre.

"I'd love to do a Western," Reeves said.

Interestingly, trying his hand on the Yellowstone ranch isn't the only role that Reeves has expressed some interest in. During a recent Reddit AMA, the actor was asked if he had a role that he regretted turning down and the actor said he "did always want to play Wolverine."

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

While there do not appear to be any plans for Reeves to appear in Yellowstone anytime soon — and right now exactly when Yellowstone will return for the rest of its fifth season — the actor will next appear in John Wick: Chapter 4. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Wick has officially gone against the orders of The High Table, the world's most preeminent governing body of assassins. According to Wick helmer Chad Stahelski, the result of the ending is a film that's a blend of spaghetti westerns, Greek myths, and samurai films.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

In addition to Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman, Chapter 4 also has the franchise's biggest call sheet yet. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick are reprising their roles from earlier in the franchise while newcomers include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Natalia Tena. George Georgiou is also joining the franchise for the first time, playing The Elder, a character that was played by Saïd Taghmaoui in Parabellum.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24th.