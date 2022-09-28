Yellowstone Stars Tease How Marriage Changes Beth and Rip in Season 5

The fifth season of Yellowstone is going to feature a different kind of adventure for Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. The most popular couple on the show has been involved in more drama than probably any other characters, but this season will take them in another direction. There will obviously still be some drama, but Rip and Beth will now be navigating the waters of marriage, having officially tied the knot near the end of Season 4.

Stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser recently spoke to EW about the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. For Beth, marriage doesn't initially seem like a major change because she's always been committed to Rip.

"Beth has always been devoted to Rip," Reilly said. "Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm's length (mostly)."

The major change for the couple involves Rip finally moving into the main house on the Yellowstone Ranch. That will take some serious getting used to.

"The first thing it changes is that he's moved into the main house, which is somewhere he's never really been that comfortable," Hauser said. "It's a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage."

According to Hauser, things will move at a slower pace with Rip and Beth this season. They'll be dealing with their own relationship and the things in the past that continue to affect them.

"What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth," Hauser explained. "In the beginning, there's some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she's going through in her past, that she's having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that."

"The war feels internal this year for her. [She's] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment," Reilly added.

Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13th.