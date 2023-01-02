Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale

Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.

Last we saw Jimmy, he was getting his own Rocky-style montage about being a REAL cowboy. And while the Duttons and Rip could not get what they needed out of him, it looks like Jimmy is thriving at the Texas Ranch ahead of his spinoff launch. He's still waking up for early breakfast with his host family, and he and his new fiancé Emily are still in the happy phase of their growing relationship.

Jimmy thrived as a rodeo man during his time at the Yellowstone, but after suffering a debilitating injury while practicing bull riding he was forbidden from doing rodeos again. And considering John Dutton saved his life, gave him a home, and helped him eliminate his enemies, Jimmy is a bit willing to listen to what he has to say. Unfortunately, his injuries end up with affecting his duties on the ranch, so he is sent to the 6666 Ranch to step up his skills.

As we saw in last season's episode, which appeared to serve as a backdoor pilot to the upcoming 6666 spinoff series coming to Paramount+, Jimmy thrived in this role. And now that we've cut to him after all this time, as he himself says, he's happy. He and Emily are living together and still enjoying each other's company, and Jimmy appears to be a real cowboy.

We'll see if this lasts; Jimmy appears to be the hook for regular Yellowstone viewers to tune into the Sixes spinoff. And no show can thrive without its fair share of drama. Perhaps Jimmy will once again forget how to cowboy or be haunted by a ghost from his past? Either way, Yellowstone fans are likely very eager to see Jimmy on their TVs much more often in the future.

Yellowstone airs on Sunday nights on Paramount Network. Stay tuned to find out when the series will return for the second half of Season 5.