Yellowstone Star Thinks Series Could End in "Some Crazy Bloodbath"

While we don't know exactly when Yellowstone will return for the back half of its fifth season — production on those episodes had not begun prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — we do know that when the Paramount Network series does return those remaining episodes, they will be the last for the series. It was previously announced that Yellowstone will end with Season 5, and series star Wes Bentley thinks it will all come down to a "crazy bloodbath." The actor told TVLine that the way things have been set up, everything is in place to a violent end.

"The potential is there," Bentley said. "We've seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be. I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of this season from the violence. It was a different kind of intensity than we've had in previous seasons. Maybe that's a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way,"

Bentley Isn't The Only Yellowstone Star With a Grim Prediction

Bentley isn't the only star who thinks there could be some sort of sad ending to Yellowstone. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, said that she has doubts about Beth and Rip Wheeler's future due largely in part to secrets from Beth's past.

"Beth is haunted by her past," Reilly said. "She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn't know. So, there is something that is under the surface that will one day, I'm sure, come, and she's probably certain that she will lose him."

Reilly went on to talk about Beth's guilt and insecurities when it comes to her relationship with Rip, but then went on to make a grim prediction, that all of Beth's past is ultimately going to culminate into something that Rip won't be able to handle.

"He doesn't know any of that, and she's protecting him," Reilly said. "So, there's a weighted burden in her heart that he cannot share with him. He's trying to reassure her and love her, but he doesn't know the truth."

Yellowstone Will Air on CBS This Fall

After airing its first four-and-a-half seasons on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone will make its network debut this fall. CBS will air episodes of the acclaimed series on Sunday nights, beginning with the very first season. On Thursday, the network released its full fall TV premiere schedule, letting fans know exactly when Yellowstone would begin airing.

The Yellowstone run on CBS will begin on Sunday, September 17th. Additional episodes of the show will air every Sunday night, though how many depends on the football schedule. If CBS airs a double-header for the NFL that day, there will only be one Yellowstone episode. On days when CBS only airs one game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes.