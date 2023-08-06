Yellowstone Star Has Grim Prediction for Fan Favorite Couple

When it comes to Yellowstone, the love story between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler is easily a fan favorite and the Season 4 finale finally saw a major, happy development between the pair with an impromptu wedding that finally saw the pair tie the knot. But with Yellowstone headed into its final episodes when the series eventually returns for the back half of Season 5, series star Kelly Reilly isn't too sure Beth and Rip will have a happily ever after. In a featurette included in the Season 5 Part 1 Blu-ray and DVD release of Yellowstone, Reilly cast doubt on Beth and Rip's future due largely in part to secrets from Beth's past.

"Beth is haunted by her past," Reilly said (via Insider). "She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn't know. So, there is something that is under the surface that will one day, I'm sure, come, and she's probably certain that she will lose him."

Reilly went on to talk about Beth's guilt and insecurities when it comes to her relationship with Rip, but then went on to make a grim prediction, that all of Beth's past is ultimately going to culminate into something that Rip won't be able to handle.

"He doesn't know any of that, and she's protecting him," Reilly said. "So, there's a weighted burden in her heart that he cannot share with him. He's trying to reassure her and love her, but he doesn't know the truth."

Reilly Also Revealed She Doesn't Always Agree With Showrunner Taylor Sheridan

Also in the featurette, Reilly revealed that she has her own hopes and thoughts for Beth — and she sometimes wishes for other things for Beth than what Sheridan gives the character.

"I'm coming to it almost the same as the audience," Reilly said. "I mean, I have my hopes and thoughts for the character. Also, as I've played her for over five years now, I feel like I know her so well, but I'm still learning."

She continued, "There are still things that I read and I didn't expect, or sometimes I wish for something else for her, but that's the same as the audience. We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller and we serve the story. Who knows what's going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor."

What's Going on With Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Season 5 of Yellowstone went on hiatus earlier this year. Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on new episodes has not yet started. However, series star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, recently said that fans can expect the remaining episodes to focus on many of the series' core themes of love and family.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that's a huge theme in the show," Grimes said. "With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

He went on to explain that it's within those themes where all the "juicy drama" is.

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team," he said. "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

Yellowstone Will Air on CBS This Fall

After airing its first four-and-a-half seasons on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone will make its network debut this fall. CBS will air episodes of the acclaimed series on Sunday nights, beginning with the very first season. On Thursday, the network released its full fall TV premiere schedule, letting fans know exactly when Yellowstone would begin airing.

The Yellowstone run on CBS will begin on Sunday, September 17th. Additional episodes of the show will air every Sunday night, though how many depends on the football schedule. If CBS airs a double-header for the NFL that day, there will only be one Yellowstone episode. On days when CBS only airs one game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes.

What do you think about Reilly's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!