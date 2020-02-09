You Showrunner Confirms Work on Season 3 Has Already Started

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed crime drama You had barely finished its second season when the streaming giant gave the Penn Badgley-starring series the go ahead for Season 3. Now, just a few weeks after confirmation that more of the dark tale was coming showrunner Sera Gamble has confirmed that work has begun on that upcoming third season. In a post to Twitter on Friday, Gamble shared a photo of a doormat bearing the show’s logo. “We’ve started work on season 3,” Gamble confirmed. “Just thought you’d want to know.”

We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ih9MQl9BqU — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) February 7, 2020

Based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Klepnes, the Netflix series follows Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, a serial killer and stalker who, in the first season developed a delusional obsession with Guinevere Beck, a customer in the New York bookstore he managed. Season 2 saw Joe head to Los Angeles where he soon developed another obsessive infatuation – this time with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) who herself turned out to have a dark history herself and his been stalking Joe all season as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what Season 3 of the series holds, Season 2 ended with Joe choosing to stay in a relationship with the now-pregnant Love, moving in together in a suburban neighborhood though as the season ended, Joe was seen peeking through the fence shared by him and his next-door neighbor, observing a woman with a stack of classic books writing in a journal. It’s a moment that certainly sets up for the show’s third season and fans already have their theories. As viewers never saw the identity of that mystery woman next door, many fans concluded that the mystery woman isn’t Joe’s next target. Instead, they think she could be his mother.

Flashbacks in the show’s second season revealed that Joe’s mother, Sandy, had promised him that that the two of them would run away from Joe’s abusive father, only for a young Joe to shoot and kill his dad. Shortly after, Sandy dropped Joe off at a home for troubled youth, and Joe seemingly never had any contact with her in the years since. Given some of the twists and turns You has taken thus far, it wouldn’t be a huge stretch to discover that Love and Joe have managed to find Sandy and move in right next door. It’s certainly something that would make for an intriguing third season premise, but fans will just have to wait to see where the show goes next.

The first two seasons of You are currently available on Netflix.