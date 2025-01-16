You Season 5 Teaser Trailer Confirms Netflix Series Is Ending

Netflix will be with You until the last breath. The streamer on Thursday shared a date announcement teaser trailer (below) for the killer fifth and final season of You, revealing that your obsession returns to Netflix on April 24. “Here we are together again, back to where it began,” Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg intones over footage of Mooney’s Bookstore from the Lifetime-aired first season as he recalls his former fixation, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). “A lot’s happened these many years together: identities, cities, loves, complications.”

Joe’s previous obsessions — Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) — “led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be,” Joe says before a flash of his wealthy wife, Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie). “And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is… you. You, who have been there the whole time, and will be there with me to the end. Goodbye, you.”

In the ten-episode You season 5, Joe Goldberg “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” according to the official synopsis.

When Joe meets Bronte (Orange Is the New Black‘s Madeline Brewer), an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who gets a job at his bookstore, they connect over literature and loss. She stokes in Joe a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become — making him reconsider his affluent life with Kate. Meanwhile, Joe will contend with his wife’s siblings: Teddy (The Flight Attendant‘s Griffin Matthews) and twin sisters Raegan and Maddie Lockwood (Hysteria!‘s Anna Camp in a double role).

The season 5 cast includes Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) as Dominique, a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends; b (Station 19) as Phoenix, a shrewd and resourceful person with a strong moral code whose young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York on a search for renewed purpose; Pete Ploszek (Parks and Rec) as Harrison, a former pro-football player and Joe’s golden retriever brother-in-law; Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard) as the pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author Clayton; and Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) as Detective Marquez.

“We always said that we would stop after five and [that], in a perfect world, we would bring Joe back home to New York,” executive producer and co-showrunner Michael Foley told Netflix’s Tudum. “We loved the idea of things coming full circle for him. We’re excited by the fact that Joe came home as such a different person than [who] we saw in Season 1. At the core of our final story for Joe is this dichotomy of the old and the new.”

“There are many loose ends in Joe’s past,” Badgley teased. “I think it sets us up to actually have a really great finale season. Can his inner monologue evolve some now? What does it mean for him to accept himself?”

All 10 episodes of You‘s fifth and final season are streaming April 24 on Netflix.