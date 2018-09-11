‘Young Sheldon’ Season 2 Will Introduce Another Link to ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Young Sheldon is back for another season, and when it returns it will feature another nod to the hit series that spawned it The Big Bang Theory.

Young Sheldon will continue to build out the early years of Sheldon Cooper, and in doing so will touch upon some things that Big Bang Theory fans have noticed over the years. Young Sheldon showrunner Steven Molaro revealed one of those seeds to TV Line, revolving around Jerry O’Connell’s Georgie.

“We learned on The Big Bang Theory at the end of last season that [Jerry O’Connell’s] Georgie [is] a tire expert and has a chain of shops,” Molaro said. “So we’re circling around [the idea] of [Montana Jordan]’s Georgie [on Young Sheldon] getting a part-time job at an auto shop and discovering his affinity for tires.”

Sheldon’s brother Georgie was mentioned quite a bit on The Big Bang Theory but didn’t actually appear until recently (season 11’s The Sibling Realignment). Georgie runs a chain of Tire Stores called Doctor Tire and pretty much built the business from scratch since most of the family’s money was tied up in Sheldon. That led to some interesting baggage between the two, and the crew over at Young Sheldon is now planting the seeds for Georgie’s dream gig in the show.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Zoe Perry (Mary), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Raegan Revord (Missy), Annie Potts (Meemaw), Ryan Phuong (Tam), and Jim Parsons (adult Sheldon).

The season premiere is titled A High-Pitched Buzz and Training Wheels, and you can find the official description below.

“After Sheldon dismantles the refrigerator to stop an annoying hum, he gets a paper route to pay for the repairs”

As for The Big Bang Theory, you can find the official description for the season premiere of its final season below.

“The Conjugal Configuration – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

Young Sheldon returns on Monday, September 24th at 8 pm on CBS. Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.