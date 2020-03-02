Latest Young Sheldon Episode Features Major Big Bang Theory Easter Egg

The Big Bang Theory hasn’t aired a new episode in almost a year, but it’s continued to have a unique impact on the television landscape. thanks to Young Sheldon. The show’s spinoff series has followed a pint-sized version of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), and provided some interesting connections to the overall canon. If the origins of “bazinga” and “Soft Kitty” were enough to make your heart soar, Young Sheldon‘s latest episode will give you a major dose of nostalgia. The episode, titled “Pasadena”, saw Sheldon (Ian Armitage) visiting his future university, the California Institute of Technology, for the first time.

The episode centers around Sheldon wanting to visit CalTech to see a lecture from Stephen Hawking, because he worries that he’ll never get a chance to see the iconic scientist again. (Obviously, as those who followed TBBT know, Hawking went on to be one of Sheldon’s colleagues and friends.) Sheldon’s dad, George Sr. (Lance Barber), agrees to take him.

Towards the end of the episode, Sheldon and George Sr. visited the CalTech cafeteria, an iconic space that was used throughout TBBT. Then, the following exchange happens:

Sheldon: “Imagine all the stimulating conversations that go on at these tables.”

George Sr.: “I bet.”

Sheldon: “I can see myself going here one day.”

George Sr.: “I think you’d fit right in.”

This is the latest connection from Young Sheldon to its flagship series, after TBBT star Kaley Cuoco made an uncredited voice cameo in a recent episode.

“That was absolutely the voice of Kaley as pool water,” series co-creator Steve Molaro explained. “I needed someone to do the voice. I knew I wanted it to be female and kinda sexy, and I said, ‘Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this.’ I said, ‘Hey, I have a weird pitch for you: Sheldon has a nightmare, and he has to go to this pool, and he speaks to the pool water. Do you want to be the voice of pool water?’ She just laughed and said, ‘Absolutely, I do.’”

“Sometimes I feel a little weird about things being over-promoted,” Molaro continued, “and as awesome as it was, I don’t know that that should be the kind of thing that appears in promos. [Kaley] wanted to hold it under wraps [as well], so that if you figured it out, that was a little Easter egg for you, so we were all on the same page about that.”

Plus, Young Sheldon had a heartfelt moment during the night of the TBBT finale, after younger versions of the adult characters appeared in a montage during the show’s season finale.

“The goal in seeing the Big Bang characters as kids was to pay tribute to the Bang series finale, which also aired that night,” Molaro said of a potential return of the younger characters at the time. “So, it’s unlikely. But I’ll never say never.”

