Young Sheldon To Air In Syndication On TBS

Young Sheldon is set to air in syndication on TBS this year. Both Big Bang Theory and it’s spinoff can now be found under one roof over at the network, alongside CBS. September 27 is the big day for Sheldon and the rest of the Cooper family. Last season grew the show in some unsuspected ways and people will be hankering to catch up before the next season gets rolling this fall. TBS is all-in on giant syndication crowd pleasers like The Big Bang Theory and Friends. For those who might not be aware, Sheldon is the number one broadcast TV comedy. It manages to pierce both Youth demographics and the people who fell in love with the main character over on CBS.

“The Warner Bros. Domestic TV library has been wonderfully successful for our networks from Friends to The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon is a natural addition that is going to enhance more opportunities for consumers to sit back and laugh,” Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT and truTV said during the announcement.

Thank you for watching this season of #YoungSheldon with us! As you think about what’s ahead for the Coopers, here’s a quote from Executive Producer, Steve Molaro: pic.twitter.com/Y9DnfoyCQe — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) May 14, 2021

“The Big Bang Theory fans have heard Sheldon tell stories about his dad for years. We try to honor those stories but also like to find unexpected ways for them to play out. As we’ve learned in the first 4 seasons, of Young Sheldon, these stories Adult Sheldon is telling us come from a new perspective – one he has gained after becoming a father himself,” executive producer Steve Molaro explained. “Sometimes life gets complicated, but we’re excited to explore these new chapters in the lives of the Coopers.”

Fans have a whole lot to be excited about as Young Sheldon got renewed for another season on CBS as well.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment said. “YOUNG SHELDON dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Season 5 of Young Sheldon starts Thursday October 7 at 8pm ET on CBS.

