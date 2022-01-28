The Scrubs cast is getting back together, sadly not for a new TV show but an actual reunion special. Austin’s ATX TV Festival made the announcement today, confirming that cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller will all participate in the live panel. This reunion was originally scheduled to be part of the 2020 event, which was cancelled and rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scrubs reunion panel is one of three announced reunions for the ATX TV Festival with both Parenthood and Justified already confirmed, and other details to be announced later.

News of a Scrubs reunion that is just the actor talking and not more Scrubs may be disappointing, but talks of such a thing has happened in the past so it can’t totally be ruled out. Keep in mind, Justified was already confirmed to be getting a revival since its ATX panel was announced, so there’s still hope for Scrubs. Zach Braff himself previously addressing it on Fake Doctors, Real Friends — a rewatch podcast for the long-running sitcom that he hosts with Faison.

“We talk about that, because I point to Psych, who’s now made 2 successful films,” Braff said in a June 2020 episode when a guest brought up the potential of a reunion movie. “It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.”

“I would be into it. I would love to do it,” Chalke told Variety last year. “We’ve talked about. I think everybody’s lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it’d be to do something like the ‘Psych’ cast. I think it’d be so much fun to do something like that.”

One person that, while not outright opposed to the idea, is skeptical of the whole thing is series creator Bill Lawrence. Speaking during a reunion panel at Vulture Festival in 2018, Lawrence said: “I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]. … It was the best time in my life….sometimes reboots — not all the time — feel like a money grab.”

For the time being though, Scrubs is streaming on both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.