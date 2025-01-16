DC Comics is All In on the Absolute Universe. Launched in October 2024, DC’s All In initiative is a jumping-on point for new readers — and a creative fresh start for some of the publisher’s biggest titles, including Action Comics and Detective Comics. Elsewhere, on the Elseworld, the all-new DC Absolute Universe reimagined Bruce Wayne as an even Darker Knight (in Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman), Kal-El as the Labor Son of Krypton (in Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval’s Absolute Superman), and Diana of Themyscira as the Hell-raised Last of the Amazons (in Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman’s Absolute Wonder Woman).

The initiative continues with the just-announced DC All In Summer of Superman, which will launch the new Superman Unlimited ongoing from writer Dan Slott (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) with art and cover by Rafael Albuquerque (Blue Beetle) and Marcelo Maiolo (The Penguin). As part of Free Comic Book Day 2025 on May 3, readers can sample both Superman Unlimited and the next chapter in the Absolute Universe for free.

DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 features a Superman Unlimited prelude by Slott, Albuquerque, and Maiolo, and an Absolute story by Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth), Giuseppe Camuncoli (All Star Batman), and Stefano Nesi (Batman). In addition to the free flipbook available exclusively at local participating comic shops, DC will offer a foil variant cover by Albuquerque, Camuncoli, Nesi and Frank Martin (Absolute Batman) that can be purchased for $4.99.

In Superman Unlimited #0, “You will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it,” the synopsis states. Over in the DCAU, “Dark forces begin to gather in the shadows… forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while, a mysterious figure watches — but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes?”

For younger readers, DC’s FCBD 2025 titles feature previews of the upcoming DC graphic novels Superman’s Good Guy Gang and Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments. In Superman’s Good Guy Gang, eight-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern (both set to appear in this summer’s Superman movie.) Together, they’ll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Superman’s Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition is from Rob Justus (Death and Sparkles).

Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition, by writer Sholly Fisch (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and artist Yancey Labat (DC Super Hero Girls), features an excerpt from the middle grade original graphic novel Kanga-U: Tests And Tournaments. The synopsis: “Is Jumpa ready to hop into action? Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future.

Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs, is finally here. This special event only happens once every 20 years, but this Bonding Day is unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time.

Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas, where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows she has what it takes to match with the princess. The only catch is her friends Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and the competition is fierce.

When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to be canceled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good of Themyscira and to protect the princess they admire.”

Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 3, 2025. Superman Unlimited #1 goes on sale May 21, while DC Studios’ Superman movie from James Gunn soars into theaters on July 11.