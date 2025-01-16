Superman Unlimited: Fan-Favorite Marvel Writer Dan Slott to Pen DC Ongoing

Play video

The Superman universe is about to expand in a major way, and it will be a fan favorite Marvel writer at the helm. DC has announced a new Superman ongoing series will launch this May titled Superman Unlimited, and it will be the team of writer Dan Slott (Superior Spider-Man, Spider-Boy, Fantastic Four) and artist Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, Batgirl, American Vampire) taking the Man of Steel on his next grand adventure. This will be Slott’s DC ongoing series debut as well, and Superman Unlimited as a whole is slated to be a driving force in DC’s upcoming Summer of Superman. You can check out a first look at the series below.

With the addition of Superman Unlimited, DC will have three books centered around Kal-El and the Superman family, including Action Comics and Superman. Superman Unlimited is set to debut on Saturday May 21st, but fans can get their first look at the series in a 10-page prelude in DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1, which will release as part of Free Comic Book Day on May 3rd.

“He’s the first and the greatest superhero of all-time, and I’ve been waiting my whole life to tell stories about him,” said Slott, “Not just because of all the amazing powers he has, but because of who he is inside. Rafael Albuquerque and I are going to take him—and you—to places you’ll want to escape to every month. Millions of surprising ideas for Superman, Lois, the supporting cast, classic rogues, and all-new friends and foes too. If you’ve never read a Superman book, a DC book, or any comic book before—or if you’ve been a Superman fan your entire life—you couldn’t ask for a better place to take the leap and go all in than Superman Unlimited #1.”

Superman Unlimited will kick things off with an extinction-level event in the form of a Kryptonite asteroid shower. This will obviously have a major effect on Superman, but it will also create an arms race for the now extremely valuable (and far more plentiful) resource. This also means more of Superman’s enemies will have access to green Kryptonite, and to survive this new threat, Superman will need to forge some new alliances and rely on some new technology as well. You can find the official description for Superman Unlimited below.

“To kick off DC’s Superman Unlimited series in May, a massive extinction-level Kryptonite asteroid showers Superman’s greatest weakness down upon the earth, creating an arms race for the new most valuable resource on the planet: Green K. The greater availability of Kryptonite in the DC Universe changes the balance of power in the criminal empires of Metropolis and across the globe: Intergang, under new leadership, is on the rise, with practically all their foot soldiers carrying at least one clip of Kryptonite bullets on them. The asteroid left massive Kryptonite deposits to be mined, and it houses unlimited horrors yet to be unpacked. To survive, Superman will need to forge new alliances, new tech and new tactics if he hopes to carry on his quest for truth, justice and a better tomorrow!

Superman Unlimited won’t just provide Superman’s nemeses with near-unlimited Kryptonite: the Daily Planet gets an upgrade. A merger with a new incarnation of Morgan Edge’s Galaxy Communications expands the Daily Planet brand into a multimedia news platform with a cable news channel, website, strong social media presence, and—yes—Lois Lane is still editor in chief. Daily Planet regulars Jimmy Olsen, Ron Troupe, Cat Grant and Steve Lombard will staff satellite branches across the DC universe, creating a global network. Behind it all is the tech savvy of a new IT specialist from Gorilla City, King Solovar’s goddaughter, Tee-Nah.”

“Superman Unlimited adds to the foundation of DC’s Superman comics in the same way Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness’s Superman/Batman did in the early 2000s,” said DC group editor Paul Kaminski. “Superman Unlimited will capture the big, fun, high-flying adventures that Superman is known for, while also providing big moments for DC’s Superman-related comics with the introduction of a massive new Kryptonite deposit. Imagine a world where Superman is stopping a bank robbery, but every weapon is packed with Kryptonite ammunition and every petty criminal carries a Kryptonite shiv. This is a world of unlimited danger on a level that Superman, and DC’s Superman family of characters, has never faced before.”

“We just launched Justice League Unlimited in the fall, and Mark Waid and Dan Mora are telling a tale of unlimited Super Heroes in that ongoing series,” continued Kaminski. “In contrast, Slott and Albuquerque’s Superman Unlimited is a tale of unlimited Super-Villains that are super-charged by Kryptonite. Green K is everywhere. Superman is going to need to get to work and adapt to survive. Every line of Dan’s pitch is packed with surprises and every line Rafa draws is stunning… 2025 is truly going to be Superman UNLIMITED.”

Superman Unlimited #1 will release in comic stores on May 21st with a cover by Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo. The DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 will launch in comic stores on Saturday, May 3rd.

