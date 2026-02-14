Fan-Favorite Web Series Confirmed For Full Season

While many animators might vie for roles in studios such as Disney, Dreamworks, Netflix, and more, others who have made names for themselves are going independent. Dana Terrace, the creator of The Owl House, recently announced that she is planning a return to this universe via a new graphic novel sequel arriving this year. On top of this big news, Terrace had some more amazing news to share thanks to her latest popular original animation. Initially debuting as a pilot episode, the project currently sits at over sixteen million views on YouTube and has a full series on the way.

The Knights of Guinevere arrived online four months ago, presenting a world far different and more mature than the one we had seen from Terrace on the Disney Channel. In a statement from the CEO of Glitch Productions, the independent animation studio that helped make Dana’s new pilot, Kevin Lerdwichagul discussed how popular the pilot episode has become in such a short amount of time, “Nine years on, we’re still absolutely blown-away by the instant connection, theorizing, fan art and community support achieved through releasing our content YouTube-first. Knights of Guinevere being our first 2D animation brought a multitude of firsts for us from production all the way to marketing, so it’s an absolute joy for both Glitch and the team behind the show to see fans resonate in such a positive way.”

Guinevere’s Knights Will Return

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Knights of Guinevere, the pilot is available for free on YouTube as we speak. The description of its story reads as such, “Knights of Guinevere is a sci-fi psychological thriller set on Park Planet, a planet-wide amusement park floating above the sky whose crown jewel is Princess Guinevere, an android mascot created by the park’s team of space engineers, designed in countless forms and celebrated as the wonder and beauty of the park. Yet behind the spectacle lies a troubling and dark story tied to the park’s owners. Floating high above the surface, the park casts a shadow over the scrappy, rustic towns below, one of which, M7, becomes home to our story.”

Dana Terrace has been a part of a new generation of animators who have taken the entertainment world by storm. The crew includes the likes of Gravity Fall’s Alex Hirsch, Amphibia’s Matt Braly, and Steven Universe’s Rebecca Sugar. In a blow to the animation world Braly and Sugar’s planned Sony Animation movie was canceled, with many believing that it might have been the next KPop Demon Hunters. With Glitch Productions offering animators the opportunity to create their own original works, there might be far more projects from these creators coming down the pike in the coming years. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn how many episodes Knights of Guinevere will be, but plenty of fans are looking forward to it all the same.

