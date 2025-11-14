The Owl House Creator Slams Disney For A.I. Use

Disney animation might be predominantly known for hitting theaters, thanks to the studio creating decades of critically acclaimed examples, but the silver screen isn’t the only place the company has shared its animated adventures. The Owl House, while coming to an end in 2023, remains one of the most critically acclaimed and fan-favorite animated series from Disney. While the story of Luz Noceda might not be returning for a sequel series, creator Dana Terrace is still in the animation game. Making headlines once again, Terrace has done so for a surprising reason: she has called out her former company for its exploration of artificial intelligence.

Terrace herself, who recently released a new animated pilot for an original project dubbed “The Knights of Guinevere,” didn’t hold anything back while knocking Disney for its green light regarding A.I. Taking to her social media account, Terrace went so far as to encourage fans to pirate her Disney animated series, “Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don’t care. Fu** gen AI.” As of the writing of this article, Disney has yet to make an official response to Terrace’s declaration, though we wouldn’t be surprised if the company is tight-lipped as it moves further into using A.I.

Disney’s Artificial Intelligence Endeavor

The recent backlash arrives as a part of a recent financial call wherein Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed artificial intelligence and how the company plans to use it in the future. Specifically, Iger had this to say during the recent public call dissecting the company’s finances, “The other thing that we’re really excited about, that AI is going to give us the ability to do, is to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user generated content — mostly short-form — from others.”

Iger also stated that Disney is looking into the ‘phenomenal opportunities’ that the technology might bring, “There’s phenomenal opportunities to deploy AI across our direct-to-consumer platforms, both to provide tools that make the platforms more dynamic and more sticky with consumers, but also to give consumers the opportunity to create on our platforms,” Of course, based on Dana Terrace’s response, and the response of many fans, artificial intelligence has a long road before it can be accepted.

While it’s clear there’s no love lost between Terrace and Disney at the moment, Dana had stated last year that the universe she created for the House of Mouse wasn’t planning a comeback any time soon, if ever. Specifically, the Owl House creator said, “I don’t want a [The Owl House Season 4]. I don’t want to ‘redo’ anything or make my whole career centered around one show idea. But hey, if that ever changes, you’d hear it straight from me, not someone trying to get views on TikTok.”

