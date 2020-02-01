Report: The Revival Turn Down WWE Contracts, Request Releases

It looks like The Revival are on their way out of WWE.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline (which was later confirmed by Fightful), both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder asked for their release from WWE last week. This follows several weeks of WWE attempting to re-sign the former tag team champions.

Another report from Bodyslam.net reports that the team turned down offers from WWE that were worth in excess of $700,000/year, topping the deals that were signed by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The team had previously turned down offers of $550,000/year and Fightful reported they were also offered contracts with reduced dates.

Alvarez reports that The Revival were not granted their releases after asking last week. He went on to say that the team desperately wants out of WWE.

Dawson's current deal with WWE reportedly ends in April, while Wilder's deal expires in June. WWE will likely continue to press on in trying to re-sign the team, but it sounds like there is virtually no offer from the company that either Wilder or Dawson are willing to sign.

AEW has to be chomping at the bit to sign the team. There has been an online back and forth between The Revival and The Young Bucks for several years now, and a potential match between the two teams down the road continues to be a lucrative possibility.

Would you like to see The Revival change their mind and stay with WWE, or would you rather see the team move on with a change of scenery? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.

