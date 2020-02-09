Latest Report on Hulk Hogan Returning at WrestleMania 36

Based on his latest photos Hulk Hogan looks to be in amazing shape following his latest back surgery, so much so that the WWE Hall of Famer has been pushing for one last WWE match in interviews in recent months. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times the 66-year-old legend campaigned for a match at WrestleMania 36 (the city he calls home). At the time Hogan said, ""I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don't know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'"

But based on the latest report, coming from Wrestling News.co's Paul Davis, it doesn't sound like a Hogan match will be happening. Davis wrote this weekend that WWE's creative team hasn't heard anything about Hogan being involved in a physical capacity at WrestleMania, and that WWE doctors haven't cleared him for anything.

"So, if Hogan ends up appearing at WrestleMania then it will likely not be in a match where he would take bumps," Davis wrote.

During that same interview Hogan pitched for his opponent to be Vince McMahon in a rematch from WrestleMania 19.

"I'd love for it to be against Vince," Hogan said. "I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he's a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you're in the ring with someone and they're hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, 'Vince, take it easy!' Everything he does hurts, but I'd like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

So far the only match that's been booked for WrestleMania 36 is Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. This past week saw Rhea Ripley offer to put her NXT Women's Championship on the line at the event against Charlotte Flair, but she'll have to beat Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland first.

