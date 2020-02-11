Stephanice McMahon to Appear on WWE Backstage This Week

Stephanie McMahon, WWE's chief branding officer and daughter of Vince McMahon, will make her WWE Backstage debut this week when she sits down for an interview with Renee Young. No details were given regarding the interview, but given the headlines WWE has generated over the past week she has plenty of topics to discuss. A week after firing co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, Vince McMahon dropped the bombshell on the quarterly investors call when he revealed WWE was looking to sell of its pay-per-view streaming rights. That news was followed up on Monday with the announcement that WrestleMania 37 would take place at in March 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

McMahon has yet to appear on WWE programming this year.

This story is developing...

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!