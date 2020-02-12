John Cena Jokes About His Return to WWE SmackDown

WWE broke the news via WWE Backstage this week that John Cena would be making his return to WWE television on the Feb. 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The 16-time world champion and Hollywood star was mostly absent from WWE programming in 2019, with the exception of a few matches at the start of the year and surprise appearances at WrestleMania 35 and the Raw Reunion. There was no word on why Cena was showing up, but given that WrestleMania 36 is just a few months away (and is in Tampa, a city Cena has called home for a few years) it's possible that he's setting up for a one-off match at the show.

Cena joked about the reason why he's coming back on Twitter.

Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan 🖐😁 https://t.co/vN3FcK8RN2 pic.twitter.com/OWqhxUPyB6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 12, 2020

In recent months Cena has given interviews where he's talked his future in wrestling.

I don't want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment," Cena said in a recent interview with Collider. "The movie The Wrestler was centered around a guy who can't let go," he explained. "I'm being a shitty human being because I can't let go of this thing. I invested my life in that company and then there's no one, whether they like my performance or not, that will argue that. I think after the extended period of time that I put in, it's okay for me to take a step back and reflect and be like, "Okay, I need to have more than that in my life because if that's all that defines me, that's a depreciating asset." Every sunset that happens, I get a little slower and a little older and a little slower and a little older and it's eventually going to end."

"That's been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror and I'm at peace with where it's at," he added. "I want to contribute where I can. I've even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it's the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don't want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, 'He used to be something.' You know?"

Cena confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that, at the very least, he'll be at WrestleMania 36 in some form or fashion.

“I live in Tampa, the event is in Tampa, so I will be there,” Cena said. “If I’m asked to do anything, that’s beyond my control. I don’t dictate terms, that’s not something I’ve ever done. I’ve never been one to be like, ‘I would love a match with this guy or this guy.’ I show up and I’m grateful for any moment that’s given to me. Whether I come down to rap, or I’m a fan. I’ve been in the first match, the middle, and the last match. They’re all just as rewarding to me.”

