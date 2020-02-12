Matt Hardy Casts Some Doubts on Moving to AEW

Ever since Matt Hardy started sending signals on social media that he was leaving WWE once his contract expired, fans started predicting tat he'd be making the jump to All Elite Wrestling in the near future. The tag team wrestling legend has plenty of history with the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, and he was seemingly written off television this week when Randy Orton bashed his head in with a Con-Chair-To. And yet, Hardy took to Twitter on Tuesday with a message that cast some doubt on him joining AEW.

Hardy posted a photo of himself from just before Orton's attack, then attached a quote from the series Dexter.

Hardy has been seemingly rebooting his "Broken Universe" character in his ongoing YouTube series "Free The Delete." He's also made it no secret that the plot points in the show tie directly to real life events.

"To everyone out there that is watching 'Free The Delete,' which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you've been enjoying them. I've been doing them in a very specific way where... I think in the professional wrestling business now if you're or a performer or especially if you're a promoter and you're putting together events, we serve two masters," Hardy said. "I think there's the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what's going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That's one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there's train wrecks along the way.

"There's two masters we're serving, and the point that I was saying was in 'Free The Delete' I'm trying to cater to both of those. That's kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. ... So if you see something in 'Free The Delete' that stands out and you think, 'Maybe this means something?' It means something."

AEW has already seen a few former WWE stars find success in their company, including Chris Jericho, PAC, Rhodes and Jon Moxley.

