Triple H and Shawn Michaels Pick Which NXT Wrestlers Would Fit in DX

Ahead of Sunday night's NXT TakeOver: Portland event, Triple H held a brief Q&A session on his Twitter account to answer a few fan questions. At one point a fan asked which NXT wrestlers he feels would've been a good fit in the D-Generation X stable, and "The Game" came up with a few interesting answers — Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai. The faction was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as apart of the 2019 Class and featured Hunter, Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac and Chyna.

Shawn Michaels, not wanting to feel left out, offered up his own nomination in Matt Riddle.

Whoa, whoa, whoa... Making executive decisions without me? @SuperKingofBros would be a strong candidate as well. https://t.co/poz8fl24jT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 16, 2020

Check out the full card fo TakeOver: Portland below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era vs. The BroserWeights

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox (Street Fight)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

One of the biggest stories on the card will be the battle between two of Hunter's nominations in Cole and Ciampa. The latter held the NXT Champion for 238 days back in 2018-19 as one of the biggest heels in the WWE, but his reign was cut short after he was forced to undergo neck surgery. He was out of action up until this past October, when he closed out NXT's first two-hour live episode on USA by going face-to-face with Cole. In the months that followed Ciampa beat Cole and the Undisputed Era in a WarGames match, but he wasn't able to receive an NXT Championship match until fairly recently.

In a new interview with Yahoo Sports this week, "The Game" discussed how he makes his pick for which match should be each TakeOver's main event.

"When you look at WrestleMania last year, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair were the main event because they were in a position where they had the most buzz. They got the most TV time and the most push only because that was the reaction of the crowd. We sort of are following [the crowd], not vice-versa, in the reactions.

"To me, it's not a man, woman thing, not a tag team or singles title thing, not anything else. Whatever the biggest storyline and whatever has the most emotional connection is what I want to see in that last spot. You don't put the biggest battle scene in the middle of the movie and then taper it off toward the end. You want to approach this that way."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!