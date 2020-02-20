NXT's Bianca Belair Calls Out and Challenges Charlotte Flair

After Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley's impressive match at NXT TakeOver Portland, fans were bummed that Charlotte Flair's insertion into this feud seemed to take immediate priority, as she attacked both Ripley and Belair after the match and accepted Ripley's challenge for a match at WrestleMania. During tonight's match between Chelsea Green and Kayden Carter though, Belair made it clear that she was not about to let the Queen run over her momentum or shine, and she took the microphone to let fans know that wasn't having any of that. After reiterating that Charlotte "doesn't even go here", she then challenged Flair to a fight wherever and whenever, telling her "I'mma whoop that a**" and then walked out of the ring.

So, the challenge has been made, and now it comes down to if Flair will accept. This was the best-case scenario for Belair, as a proper feud between Belair and Flair would be dynamite, and it does ease some fears of Belair getting pushed to the side immediately because of Charlotte's presence.

We're hoping Flair accepts, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

She'll let you finish but... @BiancaBelairWWE is the greatEST EST of all time. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YarvgJBlWt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2020

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT in the description below.

Since his return, The Velveteen Dream has been out for retribution on The Undisputed ERA, especially Roderick Strong, for brutally putting him on the shelf several months ago. However, His Purple Highness may have crossed a line in depicting Strong’s wife and son on his ring gear. Dream’s mind games have sent Strong into a rage, but will they pay off in The Velveteen Dream’s first match since October? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card for tonight's NXT.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs Jordan Devlin

Velveteen Dream vs Roderick Strong

Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter

