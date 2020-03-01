Watch: Jon Moxley Explains How He Was Busted Open During AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship on Saturday night at AEW Revolution. That victory came with a hefty price, however, as Moxley suffered a massive laceration across his forehead.

Fans saw Moxley bleed profusely throughout the match, and when he removed his eye patch, the source of that blood began to show. Moxley later made a surprise appearance at the media scrum following AEW Revolution, belt in tow, and ComicBook.com was there to capture some exclusive footage.

Moxley was asked about when the cut happened. He said that it was when he was thrown into the ring post on the outside of the ring. He then joked with the media about getting in close to take a nice picture of it and proceeded to show off the laceration.

Check out Moxley's comments in the video below.

Jon Moxley talks about when his head was busted open during the match with Chris Jericho, then jokes with the media about jumping in to take some closeup shots of the laceration. #AEWRevolution #AEW pic.twitter.com/jNdbpWbqe9 — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) March 1, 2020

And here's a closeup of that cut.

Moxley sporting a brutal cut on his forehead. Says it happened when he went head first into the ring post. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/3UQygha5ha — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) March 1, 2020

What did you think of the main event of AEW Revolution between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley? What about the show overall? Let us know in the comments section below!

