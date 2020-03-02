Watch: Matt Hardy's Move to AEW Possibly Revealed on Being The Elite

Matt Hardy announced early Monday morning that his WWE contract had officially expired, and that he was now a free agent in the wrestling world. Hours after his announcement video dropped, The Young Bucks uploaded the latest episode of the Being The Elite series, in which they recapped the events from C2E2 and the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday. The episode ended with Matt Jackson getting a surprise phone call, and once he hung up he told Nick Jackson the two would be flying somewhere else ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite in Denver.

Nick Jackson commented that the number had a 910 area code, which traces the call to the same part of North Carolina Hardy is from (Cameron).

To add to the intrigue, the conversation between Matt and the mystery caller matches fairly well with a call Hardy made during an episode of "Free The Delete," his own YouTube series that is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

About that phone call the Young Bucks got from North Carolina at the end of BTE this week ... I did a little bit of editing and I’m wondering if the last scene in Free the Delete that we saw is supposed to sync up with the call the Bucks got today on BTE. pic.twitter.com/IfSBXuaSvy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 2, 2020

Whether or not Hardy winds up being the leader of The Dark Order as The Exalted One is an entirely different conversation.

"As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire," Hardy said during his announcement video. "I am going to become a free agent, and that's not saying I'm not going to return to WWE, I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years, they've been great to me, they've been great to my family, they've been great to my kids — I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there. And going back twenty-plus years ago, if it wasn't for Vince McMahon I would not have been able to obtain the life, the quality of life I currently have. So I will always be grateful for that and I will always be appreciative of that."

