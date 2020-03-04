Chris Jericho Gives More Details on Losing the AEW World Championship Belt

Chris Jericho's six-month reign as AEW World Champion came to an end this past Saturday when he lost to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. And with his title reign over, Jericho opted to go on his Talk Is Jericho podcast this week and infamous first days of his reign, in which the championship belt disappeared while he was eating at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee. The belt was found on the side of a highway, turned in to the Tallahassee Police Department and eventually given back to Jericho, but the ridicule surrounding the incident followed him around for months after the fact.

In the episode, which you can listen to here, Jericho explained that the title belt was packed in a separate velvet bag along with his luggage. He then echoed the original story from the police report, that he accidentally grabbed the wrong suitcase and had his driver go back to the airport and swap it with the right one. He then said the driver wandered around the restaurant for a bit after returning with the right suitcase, went back to the car, and 20 minutes later he can back in a panic saying that the belt was gone. Jericho said he started yelling at the driver when he learned that he didn't leave the car locked while he was wandering around the restaurant.

The man formerly known as "Le Champion" also added that the police department didn't immediately alert him when they received the championship. Instead, he learned about it when he read a story online featuring a photo of an officer holding up the title.

Jericho said the security cameras at the steakhouse were unable to identify any thief, but he made two interesting points — that the spot where the belt was found was nowhere near the route the car took from the airport to the Longhorns, and that his driver "just happened to be" at the police station at the same time the belt was returned.

Here's everything AEW has planned for tonight's episode in Denver:

Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Colt Cabana vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds and John Silver

Big Swole vs. Leva Bates

Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall

DENVER! Brought my extra pair of gloves (duh, it’s the Rockies) and we’re bringing this plus altitudes of surprises your way tonight!https://t.co/NtyhGK2iRm - 5:30pm local mountainous belltime@AEWonTNT - 8pm ET/7pm CT local couch belltime pic.twitter.com/far0t5X4eF — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 4, 2020

