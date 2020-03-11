AEW Introduces Rules for AEW Blood & Guts Match, Revives Classic WarGames Format

All Elite Wrestling confirmed the rules for its first WarGames match, titled Blood & Guts, during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Though WWE revived the WarGames match in 2017 as part of the annual NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view, AEW's version brings back the classic version of the bout first introduced in WCW at the Great American Bash event in 1987. The match will start with one member from each team competing for five minutes, then every two minutes another wrestler will enter the two-ring cage. THe bout doesn't officially begin until all 10 men have entered, and the only way to win is by submission or surrender.

The first match under the stipulation will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks).

#AEWDynamite The official rules of Blood and Guts. Interesting that there's gonna be no pinfalls for this. pic.twitter.com/d1kwRsbfAn — Jeven W. (@5CornersxSmootx) March 12, 2020

