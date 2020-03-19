Matt Hardy Debut Has AEW Fans Very Excited

Matt Hardy managed to fool everyone in the wrestling world on Wednesday night. After weeks of teasing the idea that he was The Dark Order's leader, aka "The Exalted One," AEW revealed that the faction's real leader was actually former WWE star Luke Harper (now going by Brodie Lee). Moments after that reveal, Hardy uploaded the final episode of his "Free The Delete" YouTube series, where he showed off his new Damascus persona and had Vanguard One fly off towards his new "Arcadia." In the closing moments of AEW Dynamite, the drone landed in the middle of ring, quickly revealing that Hardy had arrived.

Fans were blown away by the swerve the former WWE star had managed to pull off, and applauded his arrival on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.