NXT Fans Are Split on Tonight's Clip Filled Episode

With the coronavirus causing crowds to stay in their homes, wrestling promotions have had to adapt to shows without an audience. That goes for NXT too, though the black and gold brand decided to do something different tonight. Instead of live matches, the show kicked off with a full deep dive series of videos into the feud between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The clips were a mix of past footage and new interviews looking back at their history, and fans seem to split on the execution and approach on social media.

Both stars looked back ion their biggest matches together as DIY as well as the events that split them apart into singles competitors. They then tracked things throughout both injuries and their most recent matches.

It's a cool approach to the crowdless show, and it gives those who haven't been around the whole time to get caught up while still getting fresh commentary.

That said, the lack of live matches put off some, and it left the NXT universe a bit divided. We've rounded up some of the biggest reactions to NXT's recap and clip focused show, and you can check them out starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below.

"WWE COO Triple H and Tom Phillips will host tonight’s edition of NXT. Don’t miss a second, starting at 8/7 C on USA Network."

