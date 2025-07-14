WWE’s Newest Star Turns Heel at Evolution 2 (And It Was the Right Call)

Evolution 2 got started with a high-octane Triple Threat match, and then it was time for the NXT Women’s Championship to be put on the line. Jacy Jayne looked to defend her Championship against one of NXT’s more recent additions in Jordynne Grace, and Jayne also had the rest of Fatal Influence on her side. Grace also had an ally at ringside in WWE’s newest signing, Blake Monroe, and everyone would get involved at some point throughout the match. By the end of it all, one superstar delivered a heel turn that will have ripple effects from here on out.

Jayne and Grace delivered a physical match that showcased Jayne’s cunning and Grace’s power, and they both had close calls. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx would get involved at several points, but that’s when the newfound alliance of Monroe came in handy, as Monroe would even the scales.

Jayne started to get incredibly frustrated that she couldn’t keep Grace down, and Henley ran to get her Championship Title from its display at ringside. Henley slid the Title to Jayne in the ring but was taken out instantly by a vicious headbutt from Monroe. This all caused the referee to turn around and see Jayne with the Title, and after a fight for it, Grace got back to her feet and almost pinned the Champion.

The Title would land on the floor, and later Nyx would pick up the Title, but any attempt to use it was cut off by Monroe, who knocked her out and took the Championship from her to once again even the odds for her friend.

That’s when things took a big turn, and it started with Fatal Influence trying to help Jayne by distracting the referee. Henley and Nyx were keeping the referee occupied as Jayne kicked Grace to the other side of the ring, and all of a sudden Monroe slammed Grace in the back with the Championship.

That sent her right into a punch from Jayne, and Jayne immediately pinned er and won the match, much to her and the rest of the group’s confusion. Monroe then walked into the ring and handed Jayne her Championship before walking away, and the look she gave the crowd solidified that yes, this is a much more deadly Blake Monroe.

Now there’s a big feud for Monroe and Grace moving forward, though it remains to be seen what will happen with Jayne and her next challenger. There’s a chance Monroe attempts to get into that Title picture, but we’ll just have to wait and see. While it is early in her WWE tenure, this was a great call, as Monroe can be a top heel in the company. For evidence, one only needs to watch any of her time in AEW, and now we have a true wild card in the mix every week on NXT moving forward.

What did you think of the big twist, and who do you want to see challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!