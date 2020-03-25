AEW Fans Compete in the Judas Challenge, Singing Chris Jericho's Entrance Theme

With no fans allowed in the arena to sing Chris Jericho's entrance theme because of the coronavirus pandemic, AEW launched a new campaign this week where it asked fans to give their best rendition of "Judas." By Wednesday afternoon the #JudasChallenge had hundreds of submissions, with some fans dressing up as Jericho while others gave a unique spin on the song. If you want to join in the fun but don't know all the lyrics, check out the full song here.

Jericho will appear on this week's Dynamite for a face-to-face with Matt Hardy, who made his surprise debut at the end of last week's episode. The rest of the card includes an AAA Mega Championship match between Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc, Brodie Lee's in-ring debut, Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack match and The Lucha Bros. vs. The Best Friends in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Check out some of the best #JudasChallenge submissions in the list below!