Watch: Wrestling Fans Declare Chris Jericho the GOAT After His Drone and Roomba Promos

By Connor Casey

Chris Jericho had wrestling fans in stitches during AEW Dynamite this week when he cut a promo on Matt Hardy's drone, Vanguard One, and tried to convince it to join The Inner Circle. On Thursday he continued his tirade against inanimate objects by cutting a hilarious promo on his Roomba, calling it "pompous," and "arrogant." By the late afternoon the video had more than 75,000 views on Instagram, and wrestling fans on Twitter came out in droves to point out why promos like this are what make "Le Champion" one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Check out the video, and well as fan reactions, below and let us know what you think in the comments!

The Drone Promo

You've Got Gold

Darn You, Coronavirus

Another Reason

The Outer Circle

Only He Could Pull It Off

Next It'll Be His Fridge!

Meme Machine

