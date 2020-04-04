WWE Confirms John Morrison Will Defend SmackDown Tag Titles in Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania

✖

News broke last week that, due to illness, The Miz was unable to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside John Morrison during the WrestleMania 36 tapings at the WWE Performance Center. WWE confirmed on Saturday that, instead of having Morrison find a new partner for the triple threat ladder match against The Usos and The New Day, he'll simply fight Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat for both of the titles.

Miz joins a long list of wrestlers who were, for one reason or another, unable to take part in this year's WrestleMania. That list includes Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke and United States Champion Andrade.

Here's the updated official card for WrestleMania 36. The event will air on the WWE Network on both Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Show)

