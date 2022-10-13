Major Update on Adam Cole's AEW Status

Adam Cole has been All Elite for over a year now, but he's spent the majority of 2022 on the shelf. Cole kicked off the year in a big way, emerging as the top contender to Hangman Page's AEW World Championship. He would go on to unsuccessfully challenge Page on two occasions, including in the main event of AEW Revolution. It wouldn't take long for Cole to get a pay-per-view win, as he defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double or Nothing to become the inaugural winner of that tournament. From there, Cole challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June, but left that match with a concussion.

Cole has since made a single one-off appearance on AEW Dynamite where he, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly turned on the Young Bucks. While many expected the break up of the Undisputed Elite to lead to faction warfare between the former Undisputed Era and the trio of the Bucks and Kenny Omega, it quickly became apparent that Cole was only brought back to split up the mega faction so that The Elite could officially reform in their quest for the AEW World Trios Championships.

The Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported on Cole's status, noting that he is recovering from a "very serious concussion" and is not cleared to compete at this moment. Dave Meltzer emphasized the uncertainty of Cole's future, noting that he could be cleared "tomorrow, or it could be never."

Cole suffered the injury at the end of June, but seemed optimistic about his recovery over the summer.

"I'm doing okay," Cole said in July. "I'm definitely on the path, on the track to recovery, for sure. I have a great team around me that's helping me, making sure that I'm taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic, as far as making sure I get the right care that I deserve. I feel like I'm progressing, and moving forward, every single week.

"I was pretty banged up. Again, for 14 years being in the pro wrestling industry, I think the most time I ever had off – as far as traveling and being on the road – was one month. I've been going, going, going nonstop. Eventually, our bodies kinda catch up to us, and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering. And with what happened at Forbidden Door [concussion], but I feel good. I feel very confident I'll be back in the ring soon. I'm excited to be back. I miss it so much already. But yes, I'm feeling good."

