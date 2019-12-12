Watch: Adam Cole Reacts to Finn Balor Earning an NXT Championship Match

NXT wrapped up this week with a thrilling triple threat match between Finn Balor, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa to crown the new No. 1 contender for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship. Lee, fresh off an incredible performance at Survivor Series weekend several weeks back, looked to have things wrapped up when he nailed Ciampa with a Spirit Bomb. However Balor suddenly flew moments later and hit Lee with a Coup de Grace, picking up the victory. WWE’s YouTube channel caught up with Cole shortly after the show and asked him about having to face a former WWE Universal Champion (and the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history) on next week’s episode.

“Here’s what I do know. I do know that I’ve been carrying this brand on my back for the past year,” Cole said. “I’ve done so and in the process I’ve become the greatest. Let me say that again, the greatest NXT Champion that has ever lived. And Finn Balor is in way over his head, I’m on another level from Finn Balor. Finn Balor is very, very talented, he’s not Adam Cole. He’s not the NXT Champion and he never will be as long as this championship is over my shoulder. So how do I feel? Excited. Thrilled, to once again prove I am what I say I am. And that is the best to ever do this. And that’s Undisputed.”