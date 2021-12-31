Adam Cole Wants Johnny Gargano to Sign with AEW

Ever since Johnny Gargano left WWE NXT, fans have been wondering where he will show up next. Some have hoped for a run in AEW, while others are holding out hope that he returns to WWE in some capacity, perhaps on SmackDown or Raw. Right now Gargano is enjoying free agency and preparing to be a first-time father, but former NXT star and now AEW star Adam Cole has weighed in on where he would like to see Gargano go, and as you might expect, it’s AEW. He broke down what in a new interview with the Throwing Down podcast.

“I will always mention Johnny Gargano as one of my favorite opponents of all time. We had a series of matches in NXT that, to this day, I’m incredibly proud of,” Cole said. “Another fanatic human being, across the board. Johnny is a guy I would really love to see in AEW. Who knows as the wrestling landscape continues to change and evolve.”

Cole has kept in touch with Gargano, though when they talk it’s more often about life outside of professional wrestling.

“Me and Johnny chat, but more so about real-life stuff. I haven’t pressed him too hard about what he wants to do,” Cole said. “He has a baby on the way, which is really exciting. I know he’s super focused on that, which is cool. I love Johnny to death. I think it would be amazing if he ended up in AEW.”

Many would agree with Cole, as Gargano would have a bevy of young and veteran talent to work with. Who wouldn’t want to see Gargano vs names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Christian Cage, and more?

As for Cole, he has been pretty successful in getting his friends from NXT to head over to AEW, as Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly recently joined the company. It remains to be seen if Roderick Strong will eventually make his way there to complete Undisputed ERA, but in the meantime, we could see Gargano join the growing NXT to AEW club.

