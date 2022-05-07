AEW's Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker Set to Appear on Bar Rescue

✖

The latest episode of Paramount's Bar Rescue series is going to have two big-time AEW favorites, as Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker have revealed they will be featured in tomorrow's episode. Those who have watched Bar Rescue in the past know that typically Jon Taffer kicks off his bar redesigns with some scouting of the location to see how bad things are, and he will send people in undercover to check it out. From the photo Cole shared on Twitter, it appears that he and Baker will be Taffer's undercover agents this time around this Sunday.

The photo shows them in the car before they are sent inside, and what normally happens is that Taffer watches the feed from all the hidden cameras they've planted in the restaurant while the undercover people order some food and get a feel for the atmosphere. More often than not this goes bad with either terrible drinks, gross food, or awful service.

We don't know the location of the next episode yet, but it will be interesting to see if anyone recognizes Cole and Baker when they head inside, as well as what they think of the food and drinks at whatever bar Taffer is trying to overhaul. You can check out the full episode on Sunday at 10 PM EST.

Cole and Baker have been pretty busy as of late in AEW and things don't show any sign of slowing down. Cole has been leading the charge for the Undisputed Elite and Baker is getting ready to jump into the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament against a mystery opponent. There's a lot of speculation regarding who that opponent will be, with names like Athena and Nixon Newell popping up. This could also be a crossover from Impact Wrestling, so names like Jordyn Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, and more could end up jumping into the fray. We'll have to wait and see, but we will for sure be tuning in to see what happens.

Will you be catching Baker and Cole on Bar Rescue? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!