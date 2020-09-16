Hangman Page Feels He Didn't Earn His First AEW World Championship Match

✖

It's been an interesting year for Adam "Hangman" Page. The promising young star was in the first AEW World Championship match in All Elite Wrestling's history at last year's All Out, and his loss against Chris Jericho sent him into a downward spiral that caused him to take up drinking. Starting in November his relationship with the rest of The Elite began to wear down, and despite holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Kenny Omega for nearly seven months he was kicked out of the group after costing The Young Bucks a shot at the tag titles. After losing to FTR at this year's All Out Omege cut off their partnership, leaving Page's future uncertain.

In a new interview with Wrestling Inc., (while somewhat in character) Page talked about how that first world title match with Jericho affected him.

"I think about how we got to the first-ever title match," Page said. "And Chris Jericho got there by beating the best wrestler in the world at the time, and might say now as well, Kenny Omega. And I got there by getting to enter in a battle royale dead last and getting to eliminate a lot of people who were largely unknown, under-successful maybe. Even our paths to that title match didn't feel equal. I never felt like I earned it in the same way Chris Jericho did."

He then said he felt like he "blew" the massive opportunity of being in that match. Jericho went on to hold the championship for six months, eventually dropping it to Jon Moxley at the Revolution pay-per-view in February. Page has not challenged for the title since that initial loss and will return to singles action on this week's Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian.

