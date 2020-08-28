Watch: Hangman Page Costs the Young Bucks, FTR Advance to a Tag Team Championship Match at AEW All Out

✖

It looks like the bond between AEW's The Elite faction is finally crumbling. This week's AEW Dynamite opened with a tag team gauntlet match to determine who would face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Young Bucks started things off by beating The Natural Nightmares, then appeared on the verge of beating The Best Friends as they set up for the a Meltzer Driver. Page suddenly appeared on the apron and grabbed Nick Jackson's leg, preventing him from hitting the move. Trent then rolled up Matt Jackson in the confusion and picked up the win.

Page looked visibly upset, and unable to look at either of The Bucks before exiting the arena up the stairway. The Bucks were left utterly confused, while Trent and Chuck Taylor turned their attention to FTR.

FTR then defeated The Best Friends, earning the tag title shot when Dax Harwood forced Taylor to tap with a Knee Bar.

Check out the updated card for All Out below. The pay-per-view takes place on Sept. 5.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. TBA

