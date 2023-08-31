AEW All Out 2023 Will End a Massive Company Streak

Every AEW pay-per-view since All Out 2019 has featured an AEW World Championship match up until now...

AEW's All Out pay-per-view takes place this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, marking the first time the young promotion has attempted running pay-per-view events on back-to-back weekends. Most of the show's card took shape on this week's AEW Dynamite (and the pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage that took place immediately after) and it confirmed a shocking fact about the show. For the first time since the AEW World Championship was introduced at All Out 2019, AEW will run a pay-per-view without an AEW World Championship match.

Current champ MJF will still be present on the show, but he'll be focused on defending his ROH World Tag Team Championships alongside Adam Cole against The Dark Order. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has been booked for a tag bout, while AEW Women's World Champion Saraya and ROH Women's World Champion Athena both aren't booked. CM Punk was reportedly booked to defend his "Real" AEW World Championship in the main event against Ricky Starks but is now suspended following his backstage incident with Jack Perry. Starks will appear on this week's AEW Collision to challenge Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out.

AEW All Out 2023's Main Event

Instead of a world title bout, it looks like the All Out's main event will be Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship. Cassidy is currently on a historical run as champion with 31 successful defenses (a company record) across 323 days and stood face-to-face with the former world champion at the end of AEW Dynamite.

Has AEW done enough to get you excited for another pay-per-view just one week removed from All In? Did the company make a mistake by not booking any world title matches on the show

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)