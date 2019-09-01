Watch: Arn Anderson Arrives in AEW, Nails Shawn Spears With a Spinebuster

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made his debut for All Elite Wrestling on Saturday night when he arrived at the All Out pay-per-view in shocking fashion.

Late in a match between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears, Tully Blanchard and MJF got into a scrap while both men where unconscious in the ring. Suddenly Anderson ran down, took one look at Spears and nailed him with a thunderous spinbuster.

Blanchard looked utterly shocked to see his former Four Horseman member and tag team partner was working with Cody. He chased him up the ramp, leaving Spears in the ring to lose the match minutes later.