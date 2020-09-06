Watch: Chris Jericho Gets Tossed Into Vat of Mimosa at AEW All Out
Chris Jericho set out to embarrass Orange Cassidy during Saturday's All Out pay-per-view when he challenged the lackadaisical star to a Mimosa Mayhem match. However by the end of the show, "Le Champion" wound up being embarrassed. Cassidy picked up his second win over Jericho by countering a powerbomb, then nailing Jericho with two Orange Punches to send him crashing into a vat of Mimosa (a combination of orange juice and "a little bit of the bubbly"). The pair have been feuding for more than three months, and up until Saturday night each man had a pinfall victory over the other.
Check out Jericho's trip into the vat of mimosa in the clip below. Saturday's victory makes Cassidy the first man to have two singles victories over Jericho in AEW.
Check out the results from All Out below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy def. Chris Jericho — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
- Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall def. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Thunder Rosa
- Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW
- Casino Battle Royale: Lance Archer def. 20 competitors (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)
- The Young Bucks def. Jurassic Express
- Tooth and Nail Match: Britt Baker def. Big Swole
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Private Party def. The Dark Order
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Joey Janela def. Serpentico