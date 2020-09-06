Watch: Chris Jericho Gets Tossed Into Vat of Mimosa at AEW All Out

✖

Chris Jericho set out to embarrass Orange Cassidy during Saturday's All Out pay-per-view when he challenged the lackadaisical star to a Mimosa Mayhem match. However by the end of the show, "Le Champion" wound up being embarrassed. Cassidy picked up his second win over Jericho by countering a powerbomb, then nailing Jericho with two Orange Punches to send him crashing into a vat of Mimosa (a combination of orange juice and "a little bit of the bubbly"). The pair have been feuding for more than three months, and up until Saturday night each man had a pinfall victory over the other.

Check out Jericho's trip into the vat of mimosa in the clip below. Saturday's victory makes Cassidy the first man to have two singles victories over Jericho in AEW.

