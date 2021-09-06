CM Punk Defeats Darby Allin in First AEW Match at All Out

:heavy_multiplication_x:

AEW's card for All Out was loaded from beginning to end, but one of if not the most anticipated match of the evening was easily the in-ring return of CM Punk. Punk made his long-awaited return to wrestling at AEW Rampage's The First Dance, and over the past few weeks has made a number of promos and in-ring appearances, but his first match is happening tonight at All Out against Darby Allin. Now the time has come for Punk's first match in 7 years, and after they both got to the ring and Punk chants were finished, it was time to get to work and have a match.

The bell rang and they circled each other, waiting for the other to strike, and then they locked up, with Allin hitting an arm drag on Punk. They locked up again and Punk returned the favor with a hard shoulder block. Punk got a pop from the crowd and then they locked up again, with Allin getting in a Hammerlock, and Punk tried unsuccessfully to get out of it.

Punk rolled Allin over but Allin held on to it as they rolled through. Punk then got to his feet but Allin rolled him up , though Punk got out of it and then landed a blow on Allin that sends him to the mat. He then slammed Allin again and went for a pin but Allin kicked out before 1.

Allin kept pace with Punk and hit a big shoulder tackle on Punk, sending him to the ground, and then in the next exchange Punk tried to go for the GTS but Allin raced out of the ring and got a bit annoyed with himself.

They locked up again and Allin then sent Punk flying to the mat and then splashed him twice in the corner, knocking Punk to the ground. Allin kept up the assault, but Punk whipped him back first into the post and he went flying to the ground.

Punk got him back into the ring and locked in a back hold on Allin, and then he planted a big boot in his back.

Punk then kept on the offensive, putting a knee between the shoulder blades of Allin and pulling his arms back, and then he transitioned into a chin lock, but Allin got out only to be sent over Punk's knee and hard to the mat. Punk locked in another hold on Allin, putting stress on Allin's abs, neck, and back. Allin threw a few punches to give him some space, but Punk hit a Tilt-a-whirl Backbreaker and went for a pin, but Allin kicked out at 2.

Punk locked Allin down again, slowing the pace and keeping Allin grounded. Punk whipped him into the ropes but Allin went to go over the top and hit a stunner. Allin then hit palm strikes and then went for a Coffin Splash, followed by a roll-up for a pin but Punk kicked out, though he went for another pin for a 2 count and then a Code Red for a pin but Punk kicked out again at 2.

Allin then hit an epic move off the top rope after countering Punk's maneuver, sending Punk spiraling towards the mat. Then Punk and Allin exchanged counters until Punk hit the GTS, but it knocked Allin out of the ring and to the floor.

Punk got up but was limping a little, heading to the corner as the referee counted to 10 on Allin, but he rolled into the ring before the count finished. Punk picked up Allin and hit him with several forearms and punches, and then he hit a knee to the face in the corner, followed by a roundhouse clothesline. Punk then signaled the GTS, picking up Allin in the center of the ring, but Allin fell back down.

Punk picked him up again and hoisted him over his shoulders, but Allin elbowed Punk in the throat and eventually the back of the head several times and got him to the ground, buying him some time in the process. That also set up Punk for a patented Allin dive, which sent Punk back first into the barricade. Allin then climbed to the top rope and hit a huge Senton that sent Punk back to the ground hard.

Allin then went to the top rope and signaled the GTS, but Punk sat upright as he landed and laughed. Allin went to counter, but Punk caught him and hit the GTS, though Allin then reversed that into a pin attempt that almost won him the match. Then Punk hit a Leg Lariat that you could hear from the arena states away, and then went to charge Allin but he evaded. Punk was able to revise his next move though and hit the GTS, and that was all she wrote on Allin.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, Skye Blue, and one more mystery star.

