Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut

In the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the former was able to pull off a major victory against his recognized opponent, but Moxley's victory here wasn't the biggest surprise of the match as none other than Minoru Suzuki made his AEW appearance at this All Out extravaganza. Starting his career in 1988, the Japanese superstar has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and with good reason, making his North American All Elite Wrestling debut and blowing some major minds.

Minoru himself became a force to be reckoned with as a part of both All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, touted as one of the meanest men to enter the ring. Approaching Moxley following Jon's defeat of Kojima, it's clear that All Elite Wrestling was able to sneak this surprise appearance past fans who had their minds settled on Daniel Bryan making his big AEW debut.

(Photo: AEW)

Suzuki makes for a perfect opponent to Moxley, never being afraid to get as brutal as possible when it came to laying it on the line in order to win a match. Needless to say, hot on the heels of CM Punk's big entrance to All Elite Wrestling, it's clear that the professional wrestling organization is making some big moves in bringing in more powerhouses into their organization.

What do you think of the shocking return of Minoru Suzuki? Who else do you think we'll see return in AEW's All Out? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, Skye Blue, and one more mystery star.