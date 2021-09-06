AEW's Ruby Soho Wins All Out's Casino Battle Royale and Earns Title Shot

:heavy_multiplication_x:

After an epic match between the Luca Bros. and the Young Bucks, it was time for the Casino Battle Royale on AEW All Out, and out first was Hikaru Shida, and at the no. 2 spot was Skye Blue. No. 3 was Emi Sakura, followed by The Bunny at No. 4. No. 5 was Abadon, and once all were in chaos immediately broke out. Shida and Sakura squared off while Bunny and Abadon teamed up on Skye Blue. Abadon then freaked out Shida and Sakura, while Blue went at the Bunny. After some posturing, Blue was eliminated by Abadon, but then Bunny eliminated Abadon, and then she went to work on Shida and Sakura.

Next out was Anna Jay, who went at The Bunny and knocked her to the mat. Then at 7 was Kiera Hogan, followed by KiLynn King, and then Diamonte, followed by Nyla Rose. After some more chaos Sakura was eliminated, and then Rose eliminated Hogan. Then King got knocked out.

Next out was Thunder Rosa, who dropkicked Rose out of this world. Then Big Swole, Riho, Hayter, and Ford hit the ring. Hayter and Rose went after Rosa, but Rosa stayed in. Then the next group hit, leading with Tay Conti, followed by Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, Jade Cargill, and Rebel.

Ford tried to eliminate Conti, but Conti managed to stay in. Velvet dropkicked Rebel out of the ring. Jay then hit Bunny with a thrust kick and eliminated her, but Tay superkicked Ford and attacked her arm by wrapping it over the rope. Then Cargill threw Hirsch over the rope and out of the ring.

Then it was time for the Joker, and it was none other than Ruby Soho, who made her AEW debut. One by one the other women fell, including Hayer, Conti, Rose, Cargill, and more. It left only Rosa and Soho in the match, and Rosa went all out on Soho, stomping on her and trying to send her off the ring outside of the ropes. Then Soho tried to pick Rosa up and then she tried to pull her from the ring, but Rosa kept hanging on.

Then Rosa picked up Soho but Soho got away, shoving Rosa face-first into the turnbuckle. Soho then hit a huge kick to the head and that was enough to send Rosa off and to the ground. That earns her a chance to take on Baker for the Championship, and it was one hell of a night for Soho's AEW debut.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, Skye Blue, and one more mystery star.

